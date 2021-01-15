Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGLVY opened at $6.30 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.