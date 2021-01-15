Tokyo Electron Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

TOELY opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

