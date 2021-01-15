Tixl (MTXLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,412.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Tixl has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One Tixl token can now be purchased for approximately $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00037563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00228137 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,109.11 or 0.83968983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

