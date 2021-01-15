Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $219.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.09 million to $242.46 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. Truist lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 323,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

