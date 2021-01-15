Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Titan International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,545. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

