TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TIMB opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58. TIM has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

