Tilly’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,063.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.