Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

