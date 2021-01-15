Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$111.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 308,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$75.91 and a 12 month high of C$115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.99.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total value of C$50,775.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

