TheStreet Upgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to B

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 107,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,280. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after acquiring an additional 343,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

