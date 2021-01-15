The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

