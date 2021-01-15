The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.