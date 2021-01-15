The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.60.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

