The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $150.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. 64,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

