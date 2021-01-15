The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises about 2.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $10.06 on Friday, hitting $785.36. 521,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $869.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

