The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 320 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $775.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 312.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $869.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
