The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 320 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $775.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 312.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $869.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.