The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$75.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

