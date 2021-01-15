The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 6.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $108,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

