The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in The Southern by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of SO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 3,766,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,529. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

