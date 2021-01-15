The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get The Southern alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.