The Southern Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Southern has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Shares of SO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 254,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

