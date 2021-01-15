The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $718.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.38.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

