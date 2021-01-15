The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

