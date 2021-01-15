The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 169813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

