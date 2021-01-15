The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 32,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

