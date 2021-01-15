The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $295.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

