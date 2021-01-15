The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $307.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

