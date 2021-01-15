The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $307.87. 3,185,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.