The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

PLCE traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $56.84. 10,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,276. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

