The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
PLCE traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $56.84. 10,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,276. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
