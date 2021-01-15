The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce $282.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.15 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 525,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

