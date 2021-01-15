The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3477904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.45.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

