The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.20.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$69.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.45. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.