The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

ANDE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $836.32 million, a PE ratio of -362.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 584.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the second quarter worth about $626,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

