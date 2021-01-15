The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $836.32 million, a PE ratio of -362.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

