The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

