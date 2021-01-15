Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Up 4.5%

Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.13. 130,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 100,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Get Teucrium Sugar alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Sugar stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.41% of Teucrium Sugar worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.