Terry V. Rogers Sells 45,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

