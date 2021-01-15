TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $60.82 million and $159,685.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00113957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00252456 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00060307 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,138,201,107 coins and its circulating supply is 67,137,471,999 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

