TerraCredit Market Capitalization Reaches $95,391.86 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $95,391.86 and approximately $93,464.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

