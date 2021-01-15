Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0210

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $482,754.37 and $378.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,526.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.19 or 0.01324904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00556112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00174082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003368 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

