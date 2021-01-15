Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 6,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

