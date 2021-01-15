Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Terex by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

