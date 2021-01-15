Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $30.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 6,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

