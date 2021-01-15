Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.53.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $138.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.