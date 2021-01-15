TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 4.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of TELUS worth $74,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,790. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

