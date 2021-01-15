Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The company has a market cap of C$42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) alerts:

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.15 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.