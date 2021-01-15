Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 5%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 1,060,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,051,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.