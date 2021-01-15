Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

