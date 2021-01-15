Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $387.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

