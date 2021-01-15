Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 61.0% in December

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGP. B. Riley began coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 388,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,947. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

